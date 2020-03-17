All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 5601 Riley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5601 Riley
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

5601 Riley

5601 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5601 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07a70dc0dc ----
Nicely updated split level near Johnson Drive and Metcalf. First floor family room with fireplace, bathroom, bedroom and oversize single garage with separate storage space. Second floor includes living room, roomy kitchen, laundry, pantry, two bedrooms and bath. Lots of windows accent spacious rooms. Nice corner lot with new deck and great shade trees. SHOWING NOTE:This home is still occupied so showing times will need to be approved by the current tenants.

AVAILABLE: May 20
LEASE TERM: 1 or more years

Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult applicant (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Riley have any available units?
5601 Riley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Riley have?
Some of 5601 Riley's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Riley currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Riley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Riley pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Riley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5601 Riley offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Riley offers parking.
Does 5601 Riley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Riley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Riley have a pool?
No, 5601 Riley does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Riley have accessible units?
No, 5601 Riley does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Riley have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Riley does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City