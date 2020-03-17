5601 Riley

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Nicely updated split level near Johnson Drive and Metcalf. First floor family room with fireplace, bathroom, bedroom and oversize single garage with separate storage space. Second floor includes living room, roomy kitchen, laundry, pantry, two bedrooms and bath. Lots of windows accent spacious rooms. Nice corner lot with new deck and great shade trees. SHOWING NOTE:This home is still occupied so showing times will need to be approved by the current tenants.



AVAILABLE: May 20

LEASE TERM: 1 or more years



Application Fee: $35.00 per adult applicant (non-refundable)