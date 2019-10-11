All apartments in Overland Park
5519 West 97th Street

5519 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5519 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath large 2 car garage duplex. This home features hardwoods throughout and granite kitchen in both bathrooms. Come enjoy the 4 piece stainless steel appliances in the updated IKEA kitchen. This home also has a finished basement and laundry/utility room. The home has also had a new HVAC installed for 2017. The unit will be available for rent on August 1st. Total monthly income must equal three times the monthly rent. Please visit stalwartmgmt.com for more details.
You can directly schedule a showing directly from the following link
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/971563?fromsearch=true&btnTxt=ENTER%20PROPERTY%20YOURSELF&companyID=16148&source=iframe&_ga=2.18915064.1971709019.1565018424-683108940.1506527368

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 West 97th Street have any available units?
5519 West 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 West 97th Street have?
Some of 5519 West 97th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 West 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5519 West 97th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 West 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 West 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5519 West 97th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5519 West 97th Street offers parking.
Does 5519 West 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 West 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 West 97th Street have a pool?
No, 5519 West 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5519 West 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 5519 West 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 West 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 West 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
