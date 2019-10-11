5519 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207 Nall Hills
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath large 2 car garage duplex. This home features hardwoods throughout and granite kitchen in both bathrooms. Come enjoy the 4 piece stainless steel appliances in the updated IKEA kitchen. This home also has a finished basement and laundry/utility room. The home has also had a new HVAC installed for 2017. The unit will be available for rent on August 1st. Total monthly income must equal three times the monthly rent. Please visit stalwartmgmt.com for more details. You can directly schedule a showing directly from the following link https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/971563?fromsearch=true&btnTxt=ENTER%20PROPERTY%20YOURSELF&companyID=16148&source=iframe&_ga=2.18915064.1971709019.1565018424-683108940.1506527368
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
