5247 Hadley Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly extra storage

Come and check out this cute little 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex, located just off I-35 and Antioch. You will be close to plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. This home also features beautifully refinished hardwood flooring and a great 2 bedroom layout.



Featuring a great floorplan for a young couple or roommates! You really can't go wrong with the price and location!



Don't forget to check out the tons of additional storage space in the basement, along with washer and dryer hookups!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.