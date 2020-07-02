All apartments in Overland Park
5247 Hadley Street

5247 Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5247 Hadley Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
Cunningham Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come and check out this cute little 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex, located just off I-35 and Antioch. You will be close to plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. This home also features beautifully refinished hardwood flooring and a great 2 bedroom layout.

Featuring a great floorplan for a young couple or roommates! You really can't go wrong with the price and location!

Don't forget to check out the tons of additional storage space in the basement, along with washer and dryer hookups!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5247 Hadley Street have any available units?
5247 Hadley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5247 Hadley Street have?
Some of 5247 Hadley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5247 Hadley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5247 Hadley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5247 Hadley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5247 Hadley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5247 Hadley Street offer parking?
No, 5247 Hadley Street does not offer parking.
Does 5247 Hadley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5247 Hadley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5247 Hadley Street have a pool?
No, 5247 Hadley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5247 Hadley Street have accessible units?
No, 5247 Hadley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5247 Hadley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5247 Hadley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

