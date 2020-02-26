All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 5209 122nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5209 122nd St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

5209 122nd St

5209 West 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5209 West 122nd Street, Overland Park, KS 66209
Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb8343a046 ---- This is essentially an entirely new home, completely remodeled with designerdecor and features throughout. The high vaulted great room features a2-story fireplace and opens to the dining area and oversized deck. Thelarge kitchen with lots of cabinets and center island has quartz countertops and unique tile backsplash. All new stainless-steel appliances including gas range and vent hood. A mud room with pantry, additional cabinets, laundry room, and the 1/2 bath with elegant tile flooring adjoin the kitchen. The main floor master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with double vanity and walk-in shower. The open stairway with custom railing,leads to the upper level two bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath. The finishedlower level has an extended family room with mirrored fireplace, bar andthe fourth bedroom with additional full bath. You\'ll love relaxing on the brand-new deck with gorgeous views overlooking the fountained neighborhood lake and shaded by mature trees. The home includes the many amenities of Leawood\'s highly desired Hawthorne View community, located just 4 blocks from Town Center, and all the shopping, dining and other upscale retail stores at 119th and Nall. AVAILABLE: May 1st LEASE TERM One or more years PETS: Small dog considered ROOMS: Great Room 20 x 16 Dining Area 13 x 10 Kitchen 20 x 12 Master Bedroom 15 x 13 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Upper level Bedroom 3 13 x 11 Upper level Bedroom 4 15 x 12 Lower level Farmly Room 15 x 15 Lower level Family Room ext 13 x 9 Lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 122nd St have any available units?
5209 122nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 122nd St have?
Some of 5209 122nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 122nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5209 122nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 122nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 122nd St is pet friendly.
Does 5209 122nd St offer parking?
No, 5209 122nd St does not offer parking.
Does 5209 122nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 122nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 122nd St have a pool?
No, 5209 122nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5209 122nd St have accessible units?
No, 5209 122nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 122nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 122nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City