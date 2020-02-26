5209 122nd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb8343a046 ---- This is essentially an entirely new home, completely remodeled with designerdecor and features throughout. The high vaulted great room features a2-story fireplace and opens to the dining area and oversized deck. Thelarge kitchen with lots of cabinets and center island has quartz countertops and unique tile backsplash. All new stainless-steel appliances including gas range and vent hood. A mud room with pantry, additional cabinets, laundry room, and the 1/2 bath with elegant tile flooring adjoin the kitchen. The main floor master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with double vanity and walk-in shower. The open stairway with custom railing,leads to the upper level two bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath. The finishedlower level has an extended family room with mirrored fireplace, bar andthe fourth bedroom with additional full bath. You\'ll love relaxing on the brand-new deck with gorgeous views overlooking the fountained neighborhood lake and shaded by mature trees. The home includes the many amenities of Leawood\'s highly desired Hawthorne View community, located just 4 blocks from Town Center, and all the shopping, dining and other upscale retail stores at 119th and Nall. AVAILABLE: May 1st LEASE TERM One or more years PETS: Small dog considered ROOMS: Great Room 20 x 16 Dining Area 13 x 10 Kitchen 20 x 12 Master Bedroom 15 x 13 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Upper level Bedroom 3 13 x 11 Upper level Bedroom 4 15 x 12 Lower level Farmly Room 15 x 15 Lower level Family Room ext 13 x 9 Lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult non-refundable