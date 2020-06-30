5101 S Hardy

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3892fdd016 ----

This Gorgeous home, originally built in 1904, has been enlarged to include Four bedrooms and Two and a Half baths. All new paint and flooring, kitchen and bath cabinets, plumbing, appliances, tile, lighting, and much more, two years ago. Kitchen and bath have granite countertops. Main floor features living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bath. Family room walks out to large wood deck. One half level up is the master suite with private bath and two more bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level includes the fourth bedroom, tiled rec room and laundry. Besides all this, the detached 50 x 20 foot garage has double doors in front plus another overhead door for lawn equipment on the side. Located on alarge lot near Johnson Drive and Antioch in far northern Overland Park.

Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable