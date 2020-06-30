All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 5101 S Hardy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5101 S Hardy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5101 S Hardy

5101 Hardy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5101 Hardy St, Overland Park, KS 66202
Cunningham Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3892fdd016 ----
This Gorgeous home, originally built in 1904, has been enlarged to include Four bedrooms and Two and a Half baths. All new paint and flooring, kitchen and bath cabinets, plumbing, appliances, tile, lighting, and much more, two years ago. Kitchen and bath have granite countertops. Main floor features living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bath. Family room walks out to large wood deck. One half level up is the master suite with private bath and two more bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level includes the fourth bedroom, tiled rec room and laundry. Besides all this, the detached 50 x 20 foot garage has double doors in front plus another overhead door for lawn equipment on the side. Located on alarge lot near Johnson Drive and Antioch in far northern Overland Park.
Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 S Hardy have any available units?
5101 S Hardy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 5101 S Hardy currently offering any rent specials?
5101 S Hardy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 S Hardy pet-friendly?
No, 5101 S Hardy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5101 S Hardy offer parking?
Yes, 5101 S Hardy offers parking.
Does 5101 S Hardy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 S Hardy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 S Hardy have a pool?
No, 5101 S Hardy does not have a pool.
Does 5101 S Hardy have accessible units?
No, 5101 S Hardy does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 S Hardy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 S Hardy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 S Hardy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 S Hardy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City