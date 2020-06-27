All apartments in Overland Park
16165 Linden
16165 Linden

16165 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

16165 Linden Street, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Bedroom South Overland Park Home - This beautiful open floor plan home is located in southern Overland Park. This is a great family home with schools in the Blue Valley District. Located by 159th and Nall you have easy access to 69 Hiway and only a few minutes away from the popular shopping at 135th and Metcalf.
Beautiful tile flooring on the main level with gorgeous stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Also this home has a main floor laundry with a mud room right by the garage entry.
This is a great home that overlooks beautiful hills & trees for miles.

(RLNE5036310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16165 Linden have any available units?
16165 Linden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 16165 Linden currently offering any rent specials?
16165 Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16165 Linden pet-friendly?
No, 16165 Linden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 16165 Linden offer parking?
Yes, 16165 Linden offers parking.
Does 16165 Linden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16165 Linden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16165 Linden have a pool?
No, 16165 Linden does not have a pool.
Does 16165 Linden have accessible units?
No, 16165 Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 16165 Linden have units with dishwashers?
No, 16165 Linden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16165 Linden have units with air conditioning?
No, 16165 Linden does not have units with air conditioning.
