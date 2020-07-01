All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
16156 Fontana Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:32 PM

16156 Fontana Street

16156 Fontana Street · No Longer Available
Location

16156 Fontana Street, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Luxurious, maintenance provided villa in highly sought after subdivision of the Wilderness. In the Blue Valley school district! Recent construction; loaded with a ton of upgrades including granite kitchen & baths, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, tall baseboards, extensive trim & crown molding! Walking distance to schools. Rent includes access to gym, pool, clubhouse & trail! Luxurious is an understatement, This home is elegant, warm and inviting. This is a must-see see home!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16156 Fontana Street have any available units?
16156 Fontana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 16156 Fontana Street have?
Some of 16156 Fontana Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16156 Fontana Street currently offering any rent specials?
16156 Fontana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16156 Fontana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16156 Fontana Street is pet friendly.
Does 16156 Fontana Street offer parking?
No, 16156 Fontana Street does not offer parking.
Does 16156 Fontana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16156 Fontana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16156 Fontana Street have a pool?
Yes, 16156 Fontana Street has a pool.
Does 16156 Fontana Street have accessible units?
No, 16156 Fontana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16156 Fontana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16156 Fontana Street does not have units with dishwashers.

