16156 Fontana Street

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Luxurious, maintenance provided villa in highly sought after subdivision of the Wilderness. In the Blue Valley school district! Recent construction; loaded with a ton of upgrades including granite kitchen & baths, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, tall baseboards, extensive trim & crown molding! Walking distance to schools. Rent includes access to gym, pool, clubhouse & trail! Luxurious is an understatement, This home is elegant, warm and inviting. This is a must-see see home!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.