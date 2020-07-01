16156 Fontana Street

Amenities
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
Luxurious, maintenance provided villa in highly sought after subdivision of the Wilderness. In the Blue Valley school district! Recent construction; loaded with a ton of upgrades including granite kitchen & baths, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, tall baseboards, extensive trim & crown molding! Walking distance to schools. Rent includes access to gym, pool, clubhouse & trail! Luxurious is an understatement, This home is elegant, warm and inviting. This is a must-see see home!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.