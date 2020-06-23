All apartments in Overland Park
15920 Ballentine Street
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:18 PM

15920 Ballentine Street

15920 Ballentine St · No Longer Available
Location

15920 Ballentine St, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in the coveted neighborhood of Deer Valley. Stunning landscaping and large backyard. Open floor plan offers spacious great room with floor to ceiling windows opening up to large kitchen with hardwoods. Granite counter tops and pantry. Office is tucked away behind the kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms. Owner's suite offers a sitting room, large master bath, and walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level is a perfect retreat! Many HOA amenities!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15920 Ballentine Street have any available units?
15920 Ballentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15920 Ballentine Street have?
Some of 15920 Ballentine Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15920 Ballentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
15920 Ballentine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15920 Ballentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15920 Ballentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 15920 Ballentine Street offer parking?
No, 15920 Ballentine Street does not offer parking.
Does 15920 Ballentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15920 Ballentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15920 Ballentine Street have a pool?
No, 15920 Ballentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 15920 Ballentine Street have accessible units?
No, 15920 Ballentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15920 Ballentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15920 Ballentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
