15920 Ballentine Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home in the coveted neighborhood of Deer Valley. Stunning landscaping and large backyard. Open floor plan offers spacious great room with floor to ceiling windows opening up to large kitchen with hardwoods. Granite counter tops and pantry. Office is tucked away behind the kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms. Owner's suite offers a sitting room, large master bath, and walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level is a perfect retreat! Many HOA amenities!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.