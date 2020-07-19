All apartments in Overland Park
15856 Valley View Dr
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

15856 Valley View Dr

15856 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15856 Valley View Drive, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous HOME for rent. - Property Id: 85430

Fabulous HOME for rent. Water, sewer, lawn and trash/recycling are all included in rent. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet! 3.5 bathrooms. 3 bedrooms, 2 stories with a finished basement. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans, living room and basement also have a ceiling fan. Includes a washer and dryer. Smart thermostat. All window treatment are installed with cordless blinds to protect your family and friends. Great schools and plenty of places nearby for groceries and shopping. Easy access to highway 69. ChargingPoint for electric cars nearby at the local Walmart. (Master Bedroom: 11 1/2 x 12ft, 2 standard bedroom: 9 x 11ft).
Property Id 85430

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15856 Valley View Dr have any available units?
15856 Valley View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15856 Valley View Dr have?
Some of 15856 Valley View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15856 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15856 Valley View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15856 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15856 Valley View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 15856 Valley View Dr offer parking?
No, 15856 Valley View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15856 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15856 Valley View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15856 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 15856 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15856 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 15856 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15856 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15856 Valley View Dr has units with dishwashers.
