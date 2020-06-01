All apartments in Overland Park
15761 Cedar Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:45 PM

15761 Cedar Street

15761 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

15761 Cedar Street, Overland Park, KS 66224
Hampton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spectacular and bright home in Hampton Place! 5 Bed, 4.1 Bath home is walking distance to school. 1st floor boasts huge kitchen with updated appliances, island, hardwood floors, living room, custom plantation shutters & formal Dining. 2nd floor has wonderful and private master suite with large bath, His/Her vanities, double walk-in closets with secret storage. 4 additional large bedrooms share Jack & Jill bathrooms. Basement has a great family room, rec room & full bath. Flat backyard with patio for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15761 Cedar Street have any available units?
15761 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15761 Cedar Street have?
Some of 15761 Cedar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15761 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
15761 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15761 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15761 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 15761 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 15761 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 15761 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15761 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15761 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 15761 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 15761 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 15761 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15761 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15761 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

