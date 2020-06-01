15761 Cedar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Spectacular and bright home in Hampton Place! 5 Bed, 4.1 Bath home is walking distance to school. 1st floor boasts huge kitchen with updated appliances, island, hardwood floors, living room, custom plantation shutters & formal Dining. 2nd floor has wonderful and private master suite with large bath, His/Her vanities, double walk-in closets with secret storage. 4 additional large bedrooms share Jack & Jill bathrooms. Basement has a great family room, rec room & full bath. Flat backyard with patio for entertaining!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.