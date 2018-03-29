Amenities

15501 Foster Available 05/07/20 {15501} Brittany Park 2- Story with Finished Basement + Open Floor Plan + Fenced Backyard + Appliances Included! - Open and bright Blue Valley home with updates throughout!



Lots of windows provide great natural light in the vaulted Great Rm. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space.



Master suite with walk in closet and spacious bathroom featuring extra large vanity and glass shower! Two additional bedrooms and full bathrooms upstairs



Finished basement with 4th, conforming bedroom and full bathroom as well as second living space.



5 ft. privacy fenced back yard & huge deck. Park & wooded walking trails.



** Property is currently tenant occupied- we will not be able to schedule showings during the Stay at Home order**



Blue River Elementary

Blue Valley Middle

Blue Valley High



