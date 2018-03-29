All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 15501 Foster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
15501 Foster
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

15501 Foster

15501 Foster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15501 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
15501 Foster Available 05/07/20 {15501} Brittany Park 2- Story with Finished Basement + Open Floor Plan + Fenced Backyard + Appliances Included! - Open and bright Blue Valley home with updates throughout!

Lots of windows provide great natural light in the vaulted Great Rm. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space.

Master suite with walk in closet and spacious bathroom featuring extra large vanity and glass shower! Two additional bedrooms and full bathrooms upstairs

Finished basement with 4th, conforming bedroom and full bathroom as well as second living space.

5 ft. privacy fenced back yard & huge deck. Park & wooded walking trails.

** Property is currently tenant occupied- we will not be able to schedule showings during the Stay at Home order**

Blue River Elementary
Blue Valley Middle
Blue Valley High

(RLNE3540561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15501 Foster have any available units?
15501 Foster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15501 Foster have?
Some of 15501 Foster's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15501 Foster currently offering any rent specials?
15501 Foster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15501 Foster pet-friendly?
Yes, 15501 Foster is pet friendly.
Does 15501 Foster offer parking?
No, 15501 Foster does not offer parking.
Does 15501 Foster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15501 Foster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15501 Foster have a pool?
No, 15501 Foster does not have a pool.
Does 15501 Foster have accessible units?
No, 15501 Foster does not have accessible units.
Does 15501 Foster have units with dishwashers?
No, 15501 Foster does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St
Overland Park, KS 66210

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City