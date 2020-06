Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

15213 Beverly St Available 05/01/19 4 Bed Home Premium Fixtures - 4 Bedroom Overland Park, KS home is available for rent. Well maintained home with many upgrades. Open kitchen with granite tile floors, Backyard with privacy fence and garden like setting with large yard. The Master Bath features a Spa Multi Head shower with rain head. The basement is Large and unfinished space.



(RLNE3709452)