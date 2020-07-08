14808 Robinson

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbab55c01e ---- You will love theupdated decor throughout thisopen and lighthome. Entirely updated kitchen with exceptional cabinets,countertops, appliances, travertine backsplashand tile floors.New paint throughout. The living room features an extra high vaulted ceiling and Lots of light plusauto-ignite fireplace. First floor also includes double garage, half bath, and kitchen and dining room that walks out to the patio. The second floor features a nice size master bedroom with double closets and private bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. This homeis located ona beautiful lot that backs to trees and a walking trail, just west of Metcalf between 143rd and 151st streets. SHOWING NOTE: This home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current tenants. AVAILABLE: MAY 1ST PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: No ROOMS: LR 18x18 DR 12x9 KT 12x12 MBR12x16 BR211x11 BR313x9 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable