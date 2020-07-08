All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 14808 Robinson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
14808 Robinson
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:22 PM

14808 Robinson

14808 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14808 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbab55c01e ---- You will love theupdated decor throughout thisopen and lighthome. Entirely updated kitchen with exceptional cabinets,countertops, appliances, travertine backsplashand tile floors.New paint throughout. The living room features an extra high vaulted ceiling and Lots of light plusauto-ignite fireplace. First floor also includes double garage, half bath, and kitchen and dining room that walks out to the patio. The second floor features a nice size master bedroom with double closets and private bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. This homeis located ona beautiful lot that backs to trees and a walking trail, just west of Metcalf between 143rd and 151st streets. SHOWING NOTE: This home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current tenants. AVAILABLE: MAY 1ST PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: No ROOMS: LR 18x18 DR 12x9 KT 12x12 MBR12x16 BR211x11 BR313x9 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14808 Robinson have any available units?
14808 Robinson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14808 Robinson have?
Some of 14808 Robinson's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14808 Robinson currently offering any rent specials?
14808 Robinson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14808 Robinson pet-friendly?
Yes, 14808 Robinson is pet friendly.
Does 14808 Robinson offer parking?
Yes, 14808 Robinson offers parking.
Does 14808 Robinson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14808 Robinson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14808 Robinson have a pool?
No, 14808 Robinson does not have a pool.
Does 14808 Robinson have accessible units?
No, 14808 Robinson does not have accessible units.
Does 14808 Robinson have units with dishwashers?
No, 14808 Robinson does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City