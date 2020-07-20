Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

14606 Floyd St Available 07/16/20 Luxury 4 Bed 4 Bath home in Blue Valley School Dist. - Blue Valley West High School. This home has a ton of space and so much NEW! When you enter through the front door, the dining room is to your Left, den is to the right, and the main living area is directly ahead. NEW premium carpet throughout, New wall paint, new trim paint new ceiling paint. Just past the living area is the hearth room that flows into the kitchen and breakfast area where the gleaming hardwoods are newly refinished with a deep walnut finish. The main floor fireplaces feature New designer tile trim. The central staircase leads you upstairs to all four of the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a fireplace and a spacious bathroom, 2 of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom while the fourth has its own bathroom. The basement is unfinished, which would be perfect for storage. Don't miss this spacious home in the Blue Valley School District newly remodeled for fine living.



(All sqft information is estimated not exact)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4799620)