Overland Park, KS
14606 Floyd St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

14606 Floyd St

14606 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14606 Floyd Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14606 Floyd St Available 07/16/20 Luxury 4 Bed 4 Bath home in Blue Valley School Dist. - Blue Valley West High School. This home has a ton of space and so much NEW! When you enter through the front door, the dining room is to your Left, den is to the right, and the main living area is directly ahead. NEW premium carpet throughout, New wall paint, new trim paint new ceiling paint. Just past the living area is the hearth room that flows into the kitchen and breakfast area where the gleaming hardwoods are newly refinished with a deep walnut finish. The main floor fireplaces feature New designer tile trim. The central staircase leads you upstairs to all four of the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a fireplace and a spacious bathroom, 2 of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom while the fourth has its own bathroom. The basement is unfinished, which would be perfect for storage. Don't miss this spacious home in the Blue Valley School District newly remodeled for fine living.

(All sqft information is estimated not exact)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4799620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14606 Floyd St have any available units?
14606 Floyd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14606 Floyd St have?
Some of 14606 Floyd St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14606 Floyd St currently offering any rent specials?
14606 Floyd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14606 Floyd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14606 Floyd St is pet friendly.
Does 14606 Floyd St offer parking?
No, 14606 Floyd St does not offer parking.
Does 14606 Floyd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14606 Floyd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14606 Floyd St have a pool?
No, 14606 Floyd St does not have a pool.
Does 14606 Floyd St have accessible units?
No, 14606 Floyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 14606 Floyd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14606 Floyd St does not have units with dishwashers.
