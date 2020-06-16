Amenities

putting green granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool putting green hot tub tennis court

14001 Dearborn Street Available 08/07/20 {14001} Live in The Links at Lionsgate + First Floor Master + Chef's Kitchen + Finished Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning Links at Lionsgate custom 1.5 story home overlooking the 18th hole



Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, dark hardwood floors throughout!



The main level features the Hearth Room with vaulted ceilings, Private Study and Formal Dining Room.



The custom Chef's kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner professional gas range, large island and great views of the golf course.



First floor master bedroom overlooking the golf course features a large walk in closet and spa like master bath!



Two bedrooms up. Finished lower level with wet bar, family room, 5th bedroom, exercise room and recreation room!!



Close To Priairie Fire Entertainment & Dining and Corbin Park! So Much to LOVE!



One small, mature dog with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.



LIV 19X15

DIN 16X14

LIB 15X12

MBR 21X15

BR2 13X13

BR3 18X12

BR4 14X13

BR5 19X15

REC 30X17

EXR 15X12



143rd Street Between Nall and Metcalf. North on Dearborn Street. House on East Side.



Elem: Overland Trail

Middle: Overland Trail

Senior: Blue Valley North



No Cats Allowed



