14001 Dearborn Street Available 08/07/20 {14001} Live in The Links at Lionsgate + First Floor Master + Chef's Kitchen + Finished Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning Links at Lionsgate custom 1.5 story home overlooking the 18th hole
Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, dark hardwood floors throughout!
The main level features the Hearth Room with vaulted ceilings, Private Study and Formal Dining Room.
The custom Chef's kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner professional gas range, large island and great views of the golf course.
First floor master bedroom overlooking the golf course features a large walk in closet and spa like master bath!
Two bedrooms up. Finished lower level with wet bar, family room, 5th bedroom, exercise room and recreation room!!
Close To Priairie Fire Entertainment & Dining and Corbin Park! So Much to LOVE!
One small, mature dog with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.
LIV 19X15
DIN 16X14
LIB 15X12
MBR 21X15
BR2 13X13
BR3 18X12
BR4 14X13
BR5 19X15
REC 30X17
EXR 15X12
143rd Street Between Nall and Metcalf. North on Dearborn Street. House on East Side.
Elem: Overland Trail
Middle: Overland Trail
Senior: Blue Valley North
