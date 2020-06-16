All apartments in Overland Park
14001 Dearborn Street
14001 Dearborn Street

14001 Dearborn Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

14001 Dearborn Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
Lionsgate

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14001 Dearborn Street · Avail. Aug 7

$5,975

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5108 sqft

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
14001 Dearborn Street Available 08/07/20 {14001} Live in The Links at Lionsgate + First Floor Master + Chef's Kitchen + Finished Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning Links at Lionsgate custom 1.5 story home overlooking the 18th hole

Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, dark hardwood floors throughout!

The main level features the Hearth Room with vaulted ceilings, Private Study and Formal Dining Room.

The custom Chef's kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner professional gas range, large island and great views of the golf course.

First floor master bedroom overlooking the golf course features a large walk in closet and spa like master bath!

Two bedrooms up. Finished lower level with wet bar, family room, 5th bedroom, exercise room and recreation room!!

Close To Priairie Fire Entertainment & Dining and Corbin Park! So Much to LOVE!

One small, mature dog with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

LIV 19X15
DIN 16X14
LIB 15X12
MBR 21X15
BR2 13X13
BR3 18X12
BR4 14X13
BR5 19X15
REC 30X17
EXR 15X12

143rd Street Between Nall and Metcalf. North on Dearborn Street. House on East Side.

Elem: Overland Trail
Middle: Overland Trail
Senior: Blue Valley North

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3966425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 Dearborn Street have any available units?
14001 Dearborn Street has a unit available for $5,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14001 Dearborn Street have?
Some of 14001 Dearborn Street's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14001 Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
14001 Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14001 Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 14001 Dearborn Street offer parking?
No, 14001 Dearborn Street does not offer parking.
Does 14001 Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14001 Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 Dearborn Street have a pool?
Yes, 14001 Dearborn Street has a pool.
Does 14001 Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 14001 Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14001 Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
