13713 Parkhill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bae1f360e1 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WITH 24 HOURS NOTICE.You\'ll love the open floor plan and spacious rooms in this nicely decorated and well maintained 2-story home. The vaulted entry hall opens to formal dining room, kitchen and great room with fireplace, and wall of windows. The kitchen has lots of nice cabinets, hardwood floors, center island, granite countertops, Gas range, and walk-in pantry. Large breakfast adjoins the kitchen and great room. The first floor also includes ahalf bath, mud room, and laundry room. Up the stairway, you will find four bedrooms and the hall bath with double sink vanity. The large Master suite has lots of light and tiledbath with dual vanities, ample cabinets, jetted tub, and separate shower...plus 2 walk-in closetsThe fully finished basementincludes a huge walk-out rec room with built-in entertainment center, 5th bedroom, and full bath. The nice deck, on the east side for evening shade,overlooks a fenced lawn. Conveniently located near 135th and Pflumm. AVAILABLE: JULY 1 LEASE TERM: 1 OR MORE YEARS Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable