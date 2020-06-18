All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 13229 Knox St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
13229 Knox St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 11:34 AM

13229 Knox St

13229 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13229 Knox Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse! This home is conveniently located off Hwy 69 and 135th St. Open floor plan on the main level with all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master has an on-suite with soaking tub and standing shower. Access to the fenced back yard and patio space from the kitchen. Partially finished basement can easily be used as an additional family room or storage area. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. This is a MUST SEE schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13229 Knox St have any available units?
13229 Knox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 13229 Knox St currently offering any rent specials?
13229 Knox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13229 Knox St pet-friendly?
No, 13229 Knox St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 13229 Knox St offer parking?
No, 13229 Knox St does not offer parking.
Does 13229 Knox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13229 Knox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13229 Knox St have a pool?
No, 13229 Knox St does not have a pool.
Does 13229 Knox St have accessible units?
No, 13229 Knox St does not have accessible units.
Does 13229 Knox St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13229 Knox St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13229 Knox St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13229 Knox St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City