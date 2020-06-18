13229 Knox St

Amenities

Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse! This home is conveniently located off Hwy 69 and 135th St. Open floor plan on the main level with all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master has an on-suite with soaking tub and standing shower. Access to the fenced back yard and patio space from the kitchen. Partially finished basement can easily be used as an additional family room or storage area. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. This is a MUST SEE schedule your showing today!!