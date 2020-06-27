All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

11802 Caenen

11802 Caenen Street · No Longer Available
Location

11802 Caenen Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
3 bedroom duplex - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 has brand new carpet in all the bedrooms amd basement
new flooring in the living Room
updated thermal windows
Finished basement
Fresh paint
Partial fenced in yard
Fire place
Great schools

If you are you have any questions please text Christina Wakes at 913-991-4754

(RLNE5065039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 Caenen have any available units?
11802 Caenen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11802 Caenen have?
Some of 11802 Caenen's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 Caenen currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Caenen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Caenen pet-friendly?
Yes, 11802 Caenen is pet friendly.
Does 11802 Caenen offer parking?
No, 11802 Caenen does not offer parking.
Does 11802 Caenen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 Caenen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Caenen have a pool?
No, 11802 Caenen does not have a pool.
Does 11802 Caenen have accessible units?
No, 11802 Caenen does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 Caenen have units with dishwashers?
No, 11802 Caenen does not have units with dishwashers.
