3 bedroom duplex - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 has brand new carpet in all the bedrooms amd basement new flooring in the living Room updated thermal windows Finished basement Fresh paint Partial fenced in yard Fire place Great schools
If you are you have any questions please text Christina Wakes at 913-991-4754
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11802 Caenen have any available units?
11802 Caenen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.