Overland Park, KS
11601 Hemlock Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 1:55 PM

11601 Hemlock Street

11601 Hemlock Street · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Location

11601 Hemlock Street, Overland Park, KS 66210
Rolling Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home features so many things. It has a 2 car garage. A finished basement with an extra living area and 2 "bonus" rooms; also a bathroom as well. The nice living area down there has a wet bar and a fireplace. Upstairs there is a huge living room and formal dining room. Attached to the kitchen which has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops attached to an eat in kitchen with just one of 3 accesses to the big fenced in backyard. There is another living area upstairs that has a BEAUTIFUL fireplace and the 2nd access to the backyard. There is 3 bedroom and 2 baths. The master bedroom has LOTS of space with a walk in closet double vanity sink and an extra bathroom. The washer and dryer hookups are also on this floor. Don't miss out on this cute home. It is also a 2 car garage. This home is also pet friend
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11601 Hemlock Street have any available units?
11601 Hemlock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11601 Hemlock Street have?
Some of 11601 Hemlock Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11601 Hemlock Street currently offering any rent specials?
11601 Hemlock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 Hemlock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11601 Hemlock Street is pet friendly.
Does 11601 Hemlock Street offer parking?
Yes, 11601 Hemlock Street offers parking.
Does 11601 Hemlock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11601 Hemlock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 Hemlock Street have a pool?
No, 11601 Hemlock Street does not have a pool.
Does 11601 Hemlock Street have accessible units?
No, 11601 Hemlock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 Hemlock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11601 Hemlock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
