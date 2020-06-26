11601 Hemlock Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home features so many things. It has a 2 car garage. A finished basement with an extra living area and 2 "bonus" rooms; also a bathroom as well. The nice living area down there has a wet bar and a fireplace. Upstairs there is a huge living room and formal dining room. Attached to the kitchen which has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops attached to an eat in kitchen with just one of 3 accesses to the big fenced in backyard. There is another living area upstairs that has a BEAUTIFUL fireplace and the 2nd access to the backyard. There is 3 bedroom and 2 baths. The master bedroom has LOTS of space with a walk in closet double vanity sink and an extra bathroom. The washer and dryer hookups are also on this floor. Don't miss out on this cute home. It is also a 2 car garage. This home is also pet friend

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.