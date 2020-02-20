All apartments in Overland Park
11421 W 113th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

11421 W 113th St

11421 West 113th Street · (913) 839-2953
Location

11421 West 113th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11421 W 113th St · Avail. Jun 26

$1,545

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11421 W 113th St Available 06/26/20 WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Overland Park Townhome-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Wonderful Overland Park Location just south of College and Nieman! Spacious brand new eat in kitchen has newer counter top, vinyl floor, stainless steel appliances, new hardware! Vaulted great room with brick front decorative fireplace! Master suite with bay window, HUGE walk in closet & private bathroom! Nice size 2nd bedroom with adjacent full bath! Hoa fee included in rent price. Lawn care and snow removal.
Great location, great neighbors, great schools - well maintained!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5849307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11421 W 113th St have any available units?
11421 W 113th St has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11421 W 113th St have?
Some of 11421 W 113th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11421 W 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
11421 W 113th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11421 W 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11421 W 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 11421 W 113th St offer parking?
Yes, 11421 W 113th St does offer parking.
Does 11421 W 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11421 W 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11421 W 113th St have a pool?
No, 11421 W 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 11421 W 113th St have accessible units?
No, 11421 W 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11421 W 113th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11421 W 113th St does not have units with dishwashers.
