Overland Park, KS
11405 Riley St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:29 AM

11405 Riley St

11405 Riley Street · (913) 735-7783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Overland Park
Location

11405 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66210
Summercrest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11405 Riley St · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2236 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Blue Valley Schools - Absolutely charming two-story has it all! Spacious family room opens to large eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Powder room and laundry off kitchen. Large master bedroom has two closets, one walk-in. Gorgeous master bath with granite, tiled floors and shower.. Daylight, walkout lower level has full bath, new carpet and ready for lots of family fun! Located in Blue Valley North School District

$2100/month with 18 month Lease
$2300/month with 12 month Lease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4531192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 Riley St have any available units?
11405 Riley St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11405 Riley St have?
Some of 11405 Riley St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 Riley St currently offering any rent specials?
11405 Riley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 Riley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11405 Riley St is pet friendly.
Does 11405 Riley St offer parking?
No, 11405 Riley St does not offer parking.
Does 11405 Riley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11405 Riley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 Riley St have a pool?
No, 11405 Riley St does not have a pool.
Does 11405 Riley St have accessible units?
No, 11405 Riley St does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 Riley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11405 Riley St does not have units with dishwashers.
