11405 Riley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Blue Valley Schools - Absolutely charming two-story has it all! Spacious family room opens to large eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Powder room and laundry off kitchen. Large master bedroom has two closets, one walk-in. Gorgeous master bath with granite, tiled floors and shower.. Daylight, walkout lower level has full bath, new carpet and ready for lots of family fun! Located in Blue Valley North School District



$2100/month with 18 month Lease

$2300/month with 12 month Lease



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4531192)