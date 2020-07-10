All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:21 AM

10904 West 95th Street

10904 West 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10904 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Southdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Check out this Great 1/2 duplex.

This place is like brand new: Updated Kitchen w/granite and new stainless steel appliances, Updated Bathroom. Avoid Rental Scams Never Send money to someone you haven't met for a home you haven't toured! Brand new flooring throughout and fresh paint inside and out.
Walking distance to schools and all the shopping/dining one could ever want!

No Pets.

M/I Special - No Application Fee This Month Only!

Text or Email Robert now to see and get this great home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 West 95th Street have any available units?
10904 West 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 West 95th Street have?
Some of 10904 West 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10904 West 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10904 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 10904 West 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10904 West 95th Street offers parking.
Does 10904 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 West 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 West 95th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10904 West 95th Street has a pool.
Does 10904 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 10904 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10904 West 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

