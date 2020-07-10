10904 West 95th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Check out this Great 1/2 duplex.



This place is like brand new: Updated Kitchen w/granite and new stainless steel appliances, Updated Bathroom. Avoid Rental Scams Never Send money to someone you haven't met for a home you haven't toured! Brand new flooring throughout and fresh paint inside and out.

Walking distance to schools and all the shopping/dining one could ever want!



No Pets.



M/I Special - No Application Fee This Month Only!



Text or Email Robert now to see and get this great home before it's gone!