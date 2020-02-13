All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 17 2019

10011 England Drive

10011 England Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10011 England Drive, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 4 bedrooms and two full baths. It has been upgraded with all new EnergyStar windows and a high efficiency air conditioning unit. The kitchen has a new granite counter, a new stainless steel self cleaning range, and a new stainless steel refrigerator with bottom freezer/icemaker.

The flooring is hardwood everywhere on the upper level. The kitchen and bathrooms have new ceramic tile floors. The downstairs has all new carpeting.

There is an over-sized one car garage with work bench and tool area. The driveway has been widened and can easily park 4 cars.

All of the light fixtures and faucets are brand new, as are the ceiling fans in every bedroom.

The main bathroom has new tile with a new shower/tub valve and shower head. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and large closets. There is also a separate hall and linen closet.

The yard has nice mature trees and has been extensively landscaped. There is a deck off the kitchen leading to the fenced back yard. There is also a storage shed in the back yard.
Pets are welcome with 1/2 months rent as a refundable pet deposit. Dangerous breed dogs are not allowed due to insurance regulations.This is a non-smoking property. Background checks are required and are conducted by a 3rd party.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

