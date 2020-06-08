All apartments in Olathe
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:01 AM

847 S Lindenwood Drive

847 South Lindenwood Drive · (913) 579-7427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

847 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Walk, jog, or ride your bike on the Indian Creek Trail located across the street, or relax on your back deck with a view of Indian Creek. The plan also features two living rooms and large single car garage with an automatic garage door opener. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 S Lindenwood Drive have any available units?
847 S Lindenwood Drive has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 S Lindenwood Drive have?
Some of 847 S Lindenwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 S Lindenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
847 S Lindenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 S Lindenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 847 S Lindenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 847 S Lindenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 847 S Lindenwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 847 S Lindenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 S Lindenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 S Lindenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 847 S Lindenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 847 S Lindenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 847 S Lindenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 847 S Lindenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 S Lindenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
