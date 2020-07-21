All apartments in Olathe
732 N Singletree St
732 N Singletree St

732 N Singletree St · No Longer Available
732 N Singletree St, Olathe, KS 66061
in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Beds,2.5 baths w/ Family room & Finished basement. Updated kitchen w/ hardwoods, granite counters, custom cabinets, Blanco sink, new plumbing fixtures; "newer" roof, new tilt-in windows, vinyl siding, efficient HVAC & deck w/ electricity! Open & bright w/vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, catwalk overlooking breakfast. Fenced yard. Nice master on-suite w/ walk-in double head shower. Formal dining w/ rustic wood-look floor., Newer interior paint to today's grey tone, accent walls & updated white woodwork. Close Proximity to Prairie Center Elementary, Mission Trail Middle & Olathe West high school! 3 Community Pools, Tennis, Lake & More! Google Fiber wired and ready! Beautiful rental property in safe, family neighborhood!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 732 N Singletree St have any available units?
732 N Singletree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 N Singletree St have?
Some of 732 N Singletree St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 N Singletree St currently offering any rent specials?
732 N Singletree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 N Singletree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 N Singletree St is pet friendly.
Does 732 N Singletree St offer parking?
Yes, 732 N Singletree St offers parking.
Does 732 N Singletree St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 N Singletree St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 N Singletree St have a pool?
Yes, 732 N Singletree St has a pool.
Does 732 N Singletree St have accessible units?
No, 732 N Singletree St does not have accessible units.
Does 732 N Singletree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 N Singletree St has units with dishwashers.
