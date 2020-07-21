732 N Singletree St

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly tennis court

4 Beds,2.5 baths w/ Family room & Finished basement. Updated kitchen w/ hardwoods, granite counters, custom cabinets, Blanco sink, new plumbing fixtures; "newer" roof, new tilt-in windows, vinyl siding, efficient HVAC & deck w/ electricity! Open & bright w/vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, catwalk overlooking breakfast. Fenced yard. Nice master on-suite w/ walk-in double head shower. Formal dining w/ rustic wood-look floor., Newer interior paint to today's grey tone, accent walls & updated white woodwork. Close Proximity to Prairie Center Elementary, Mission Trail Middle & Olathe West high school! 3 Community Pools, Tennis, Lake & More! Google Fiber wired and ready! Beautiful rental property in safe, family neighborhood!