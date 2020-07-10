404 S Pine St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5122f30b2 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL OCTOBER 21st *Pine St : Sycamore A Floor Plan Located off W Elm St & S Pine St in Olathe Kansas! Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet and entry to the Garage. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. This Duplex offers a good size backyard with concrete patio which offers hours of outside fun for Adults, Children and pets. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to view photos and floors plans, please visit our website at the following link: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pine-st-duplex