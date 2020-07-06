All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 327 S Cardinal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
327 S Cardinal Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

327 S Cardinal Drive

327 South Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

327 South Cardinal Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex walking distance from Indian Creek Trail. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 35. There is a single car garage with automatic garage door opener, and a two car wide driveway for extra off street parking. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. The unfinished basement provides plenty of space for storage. Includes a fenced back yard. Mowing provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
No Vouchers
Open house Saturday November 23rd 9am to 10:30am. Please stop by and look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 S Cardinal Drive have any available units?
327 S Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 S Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 327 S Cardinal Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 S Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 S Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 S Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 S Cardinal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 327 S Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 S Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 327 S Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 S Cardinal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 S Cardinal Drive have a pool?
No, 327 S Cardinal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 S Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 S Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 S Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 S Cardinal Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City