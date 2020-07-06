327 S Cardinal Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex walking distance from Indian Creek Trail. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 35. There is a single car garage with automatic garage door opener, and a two car wide driveway for extra off street parking. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. The unfinished basement provides plenty of space for storage. Includes a fenced back yard. Mowing provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com

No Vouchers

Open house Saturday November 23rd 9am to 10:30am. Please stop by and look.