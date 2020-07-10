All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 313 N Clinton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
313 N Clinton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 N Clinton St

313 North Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

313 North Clinton Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8251acc00d ----
*Ready for Move In - Schedule a Showing Today!

Our Clinton duplex is located off W Sante Fe St in Olathe.

Lower Level includes Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen which includes the range and entry to the Garage.

Upper Level includes both bedrooms and full bathroom

Laundry hook-ups are located in the garage.

These Duplexes offer a good size backyard with concrete patio.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy.html

For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website:
https://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/clinton-duplexes.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 N Clinton St have any available units?
313 N Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 N Clinton St have?
Some of 313 N Clinton St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 N Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
313 N Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 N Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 N Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 313 N Clinton St offer parking?
Yes, 313 N Clinton St offers parking.
Does 313 N Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 N Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 N Clinton St have a pool?
No, 313 N Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 313 N Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 313 N Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 N Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 N Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City