313 N Clinton St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8251acc00d ----
*Ready for Move In - Schedule a Showing Today!
Our Clinton duplex is located off W Sante Fe St in Olathe.
Lower Level includes Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen which includes the range and entry to the Garage.
Upper Level includes both bedrooms and full bathroom
Laundry hook-ups are located in the garage.
These Duplexes offer a good size backyard with concrete patio.
Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy.html
For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website:
https://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/clinton-duplexes.html