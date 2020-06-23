2305 Persimmon Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 Off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer! This move in ready home is updated with stylish fixtures, neutral paint, and much more! The living room features a lovely wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling that adds to the charm of the home. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and granite counter tops. Equally impressive is the master bedroom with an attached bathroom that can also be accessed from the hallway. The basement area is finished with the second bathroom and a fourth bedroom that can be made into an office, or any room of your liking! On your self tour be sure to check out the wooden deck which overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard. 2305 W Persimmon Circle is a great place to call home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.