Olathe, KS
2305 Persimmon Circle
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

2305 Persimmon Circle

2305 W Persimmon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2305 W Persimmon Cir, Olathe, KS 66061
Persimmon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
1/2 Off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer! This move in ready home is updated with stylish fixtures, neutral paint, and much more! The living room features a lovely wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling that adds to the charm of the home. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and granite counter tops. Equally impressive is the master bedroom with an attached bathroom that can also be accessed from the hallway. The basement area is finished with the second bathroom and a fourth bedroom that can be made into an office, or any room of your liking! On your self tour be sure to check out the wooden deck which overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard. 2305 W Persimmon Circle is a great place to call home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Persimmon Circle have any available units?
2305 Persimmon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Persimmon Circle have?
Some of 2305 Persimmon Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Persimmon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Persimmon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Persimmon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Persimmon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Persimmon Circle offer parking?
No, 2305 Persimmon Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Persimmon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Persimmon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Persimmon Circle have a pool?
No, 2305 Persimmon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Persimmon Circle have accessible units?
No, 2305 Persimmon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Persimmon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Persimmon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
