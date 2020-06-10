21940 W 125th Ter - Building #9

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7f30e6064 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL JULY 9th! *Parkview B Floor Plan Our gorgeous Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions! Parkview B Floor Plan - Two Bedroom, Two & Half Baths with a Single Car Garage. Lower Level: Single car garage with coat closet, Kitchen with pantry and Granite countertops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Dining Room, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level Upper Level: 2 Vaulted Master Bedroom Suites with private baths and walk-in closets, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Once completed the Parkview community will offer many amenities including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and a BBQ stations. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes