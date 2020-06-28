2117 South Apache Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This beautiful home in Olathe gets better the further that you get into it! The entry area has a fireplace and wood paneling with an open floor plan that flows effortlessly through the formal dining room and into the living area. The laundry room is located in the half bathroom on the main floor. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet with raised ceilings as well as a tub and shower in the attached bathroom. The backyard is fenced in with a wooden fence and includes a concrete patio. The basement is open and with a storm shelter in place. With the busy leasing season approaching, this home will not stay on the market for long! To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.