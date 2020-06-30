All apartments in Olathe
2008 East Sunvale Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:04 PM

2008 East Sunvale Drive

2008 East Sunvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2008 East Sunvale Drive, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this home from the moment you arrive! It is move in ready with fresh paint inside and out! The Great Room features a vaulted ceiling, stained beams and plenty of natural light! Master suite with tray ceiling, private bath and walk in closet. Open kitchen/ dining area, finished lower level with updated half bath. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with concrete patio and 2 car garage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 East Sunvale Drive have any available units?
2008 East Sunvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 East Sunvale Drive have?
Some of 2008 East Sunvale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 East Sunvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 East Sunvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 East Sunvale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 East Sunvale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2008 East Sunvale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 East Sunvale Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 East Sunvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 East Sunvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 East Sunvale Drive have a pool?
No, 2008 East Sunvale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2008 East Sunvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 East Sunvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 East Sunvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 East Sunvale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

