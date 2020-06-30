2008 East Sunvale Drive

Amenities

You will love this home from the moment you arrive! It is move in ready with fresh paint inside and out! The Great Room features a vaulted ceiling, stained beams and plenty of natural light! Master suite with tray ceiling, private bath and walk in closet. Open kitchen/ dining area, finished lower level with updated half bath. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with concrete patio and 2 car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.