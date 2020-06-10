1975 W Ferrel Drive

Amenities

Available NOW! Olathe North High School. This bright, open floor plan is ready for you! When you enter the home, you enter into the main living room with a fireplace and a built-in for a TV, Head up a half flight of stairs to the main level with the kitchen and dining area (with access to the back deck), two bedrooms, laundry room, and full bathroom. The master bedroom is up just a few more stairs and has a huge closet and spacious bathroom. The master bathroom has dual vanities, along with a separate shower and jetted tub. The basement is finished and would make a great media room, kids' play room, or even the fourth bedroom! The back yard is spacious, and partially fenced. Don't miss this great opportunity!