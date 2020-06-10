All apartments in Olathe
1975 W Ferrel Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

1975 W Ferrel Drive

1975 West Ferrel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1975 West Ferrel Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
elevator
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Available NOW! Olathe North High School. This bright, open floor plan is ready for you! When you enter the home, you enter into the main living room with a fireplace and a built-in for a TV, Head up a half flight of stairs to the main level with the kitchen and dining area (with access to the back deck), two bedrooms, laundry room, and full bathroom. The master bedroom is up just a few more stairs and has a huge closet and spacious bathroom. The master bathroom has dual vanities, along with a separate shower and jetted tub. The basement is finished and would make a great media room, kids' play room, or even the fourth bedroom! The back yard is spacious, and partially fenced. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 W Ferrel Drive have any available units?
1975 W Ferrel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 W Ferrel Drive have?
Some of 1975 W Ferrel Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 W Ferrel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1975 W Ferrel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 W Ferrel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1975 W Ferrel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1975 W Ferrel Drive offer parking?
No, 1975 W Ferrel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1975 W Ferrel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 W Ferrel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 W Ferrel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1975 W Ferrel Drive has a pool.
Does 1975 W Ferrel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1975 W Ferrel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 W Ferrel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 W Ferrel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
