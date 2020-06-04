1864 W Dartmouth St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room new construction pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 An immaculately kept property, with many great features, in one the fastest growing areas of Johnson County and access to Olathes high quality schools. Walking distance to the newly constructed Olathe West High School and Health Care Clinc. Less than a mile away from the newly renovated Olathe lake with swimming beach, nature playground, ropes course, zip line, dock and more. Very close to K-7 Highway and other shopping areas.



PROPERTY AVAILABLE TO RENT STARTING OCTOBER 1, 2019.



Features of the property include:

- dedicated home theater area (equipment not included)

- contemporary bar area

- heated tile in the master bathroom

- hand scraped hardwood floors in master bedroom

- elegant stamped concrete patio outdoor living space

- separate garden/tool shed

- highly private, good-sized back yard area.

- sprinkler system



(RLNE3438046)