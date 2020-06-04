All apartments in Olathe
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1864 W Dartmouth St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1864 W Dartmouth St

1864 W Dartmouth St · No Longer Available
Location

1864 W Dartmouth St, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 An immaculately kept property, with many great features, in one the fastest growing areas of Johnson County and access to Olathes high quality schools. Walking distance to the newly constructed Olathe West High School and Health Care Clinc. Less than a mile away from the newly renovated Olathe lake with swimming beach, nature playground, ropes course, zip line, dock and more. Very close to K-7 Highway and other shopping areas.

PROPERTY AVAILABLE TO RENT STARTING OCTOBER 1, 2019.

Features of the property include:
- dedicated home theater area (equipment not included)
- contemporary bar area
- heated tile in the master bathroom
- hand scraped hardwood floors in master bedroom
- elegant stamped concrete patio outdoor living space
- separate garden/tool shed
- highly private, good-sized back yard area.
- sprinkler system

(RLNE3438046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 W Dartmouth St have any available units?
1864 W Dartmouth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1864 W Dartmouth St have?
Some of 1864 W Dartmouth St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 W Dartmouth St currently offering any rent specials?
1864 W Dartmouth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 W Dartmouth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 W Dartmouth St is pet friendly.
Does 1864 W Dartmouth St offer parking?
Yes, 1864 W Dartmouth St offers parking.
Does 1864 W Dartmouth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 W Dartmouth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 W Dartmouth St have a pool?
No, 1864 W Dartmouth St does not have a pool.
Does 1864 W Dartmouth St have accessible units?
No, 1864 W Dartmouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 W Dartmouth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 W Dartmouth St has units with dishwashers.
