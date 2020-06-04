1864 W Dartmouth St

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 An immaculately kept property, with many great features, in one the fastest growing areas of Johnson County and access to Olathes high quality schools. Walking distance to the newly constructed Olathe West High School and Health Care Clinc. Less than a mile away from the newly renovated Olathe lake with swimming beach, nature playground, ropes course, zip line, dock and more. Very close to K-7 Highway and other shopping areas.
PROPERTY AVAILABLE TO RENT STARTING OCTOBER 1, 2019.
Features of the property include:
- dedicated home theater area (equipment not included)
- contemporary bar area
- heated tile in the master bathroom
- hand scraped hardwood floors in master bedroom
- elegant stamped concrete patio outdoor living space
- separate garden/tool shed
- highly private, good-sized back yard area.
- sprinkler system
(RLNE3438046)