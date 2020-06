Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Available 03/02/20 Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex with Basement



Nice duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1060 square feet, plus 500 square feet unfinished basement

Living room with fireplace

One car garage with opener

Kitchen with refrigerator, smooth top stove and self clean oven.

Close to schools and shopping

Close to Overland Park, Lenexa and Gardner

