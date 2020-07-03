All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1712 East Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1712 East Cedar Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:51 PM

1712 East Cedar Street

1712 East Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1712 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245968?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This one bedroom apartment has 650 sqft of space to offer, very spacious one bedroom with an open floor plan. Bedroom a great size with a double closet. Washer and dryer hookups in a shared basement area with tons of storage! (Pictures are a representative sample and may not be exact to the unit, new pictures coming soon!)

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 East Cedar Street have any available units?
1712 East Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1712 East Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 East Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 East Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 East Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1712 East Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1712 East Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 1712 East Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 East Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 East Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 1712 East Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 East Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 East Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 East Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 East Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 East Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 East Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City