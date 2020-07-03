1712 East Cedar Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This one bedroom apartment has 650 sqft of space to offer, very spacious one bedroom with an open floor plan. Bedroom a great size with a double closet. Washer and dryer hookups in a shared basement area with tons of storage! (Pictures are a representative sample and may not be exact to the unit, new pictures coming soon!)



12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

