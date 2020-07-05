16526 W 141st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to MidAmerica Nazarene University. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Walk, jog, or ride your bike on the Indian Creek Trail located across MNU, or just relax in the large back yard. The plan also features a large living room and large two car garage with an automatic garage door opener. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Lawn care included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.

Vouchers not accepted.