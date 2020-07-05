All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 16526 W 141st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
16526 W 141st Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:51 AM

16526 W 141st Street

16526 West 141st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16526 West 141st Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to MidAmerica Nazarene University. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Walk, jog, or ride your bike on the Indian Creek Trail located across MNU, or just relax in the large back yard. The plan also features a large living room and large two car garage with an automatic garage door opener. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Lawn care included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16526 W 141st Street have any available units?
16526 W 141st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16526 W 141st Street have?
Some of 16526 W 141st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16526 W 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
16526 W 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16526 W 141st Street pet-friendly?
No, 16526 W 141st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 16526 W 141st Street offer parking?
Yes, 16526 W 141st Street offers parking.
Does 16526 W 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16526 W 141st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16526 W 141st Street have a pool?
No, 16526 W 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 16526 W 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 16526 W 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16526 W 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16526 W 141st Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City