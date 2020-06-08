All apartments in Olathe
16326 South Parkwood Street
16326 South Parkwood Street

16326 South Parkwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

16326 South Parkwood Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 off for move in by December 19! Adorable and spacious with over 3000 sq ft! Well maintained 2-story home now available in Olathe. Beautiful finished basement! Brand new stainless steel appliances! All bedrooms located on upper level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths! New carpet in lower level. FENCED back yard! Minutes to Garmin. Walking distance to all schools-

School District- Olathe
High School- Olathe South
Middle School- Chisholm Trail
Elementary School- Sunnyside

$1749 monthly rent
$1749 security deposit

$40 application fee per person
Please call to discuss pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

