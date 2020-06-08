16326 South Parkwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$500 off for move in by December 19! Adorable and spacious with over 3000 sq ft! Well maintained 2-story home now available in Olathe. Beautiful finished basement! Brand new stainless steel appliances! All bedrooms located on upper level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths! New carpet in lower level. FENCED back yard! Minutes to Garmin. Walking distance to all schools-



School District- Olathe

High School- Olathe South

Middle School- Chisholm Trail

Elementary School- Sunnyside



$1749 monthly rent

$1749 security deposit



$40 application fee per person

Please call to discuss pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.