16326 South Parkwood Street

$500 off for move in by December 19! Adorable and spacious with over 3000 sq ft! Well maintained 2-story home now available in Olathe. Beautiful finished basement! Brand new stainless steel appliances! All bedrooms located on upper level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths! New carpet in lower level. FENCED back yard! Minutes to Garmin. Walking distance to all schools-
School District- Olathe High School- Olathe South Middle School- Chisholm Trail Elementary School- Sunnyside
$1749 monthly rent $1749 security deposit
$40 application fee per person Please call to discuss pets. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
