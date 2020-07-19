15371 S Alden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Another great listing from David and Renters Warehouse. This lovely home has beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen. The rest of the home is carpeted. A warm & cozy fireplace greets you in the living room. There are vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The finished basement area has cabinet with sink & small refrigerator for entertaining. You'll want to spend much time on the large deck overlooking a neatly manicured and fenced lawn. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Schedule your showing today!!