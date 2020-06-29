All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

1517 E 120th St

1517 East 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1517 East 120th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 3/1! Olathe North schools! Another great property from Kate Howard and the team at Renter's Warehouse. This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhome located in Village Gardens has been renovated and is ready for renters. Brand new carpet, paint, and flooring! Eat-in kitchen with island bar area, fireplace and ceiling fans! One covered garage and one designated parking spot along with additional parking for guests. Right outside your door is a community playground and gazebo, just in time to enjoy the spring weather. Deposit is 1 month's rent plus additional fees. Pets are negotiable with a one-time nonrefundable pet deposit. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 E 120th St have any available units?
1517 E 120th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 E 120th St have?
Some of 1517 E 120th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 E 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
1517 E 120th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 E 120th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 E 120th St is pet friendly.
Does 1517 E 120th St offer parking?
Yes, 1517 E 120th St offers parking.
Does 1517 E 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 E 120th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 E 120th St have a pool?
Yes, 1517 E 120th St has a pool.
Does 1517 E 120th St have accessible units?
No, 1517 E 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 E 120th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 E 120th St does not have units with dishwashers.
