1517 E 120th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking playground pool garage

Available 3/1! Olathe North schools! Another great property from Kate Howard and the team at Renter's Warehouse. This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhome located in Village Gardens has been renovated and is ready for renters. Brand new carpet, paint, and flooring! Eat-in kitchen with island bar area, fireplace and ceiling fans! One covered garage and one designated parking spot along with additional parking for guests. Right outside your door is a community playground and gazebo, just in time to enjoy the spring weather. Deposit is 1 month's rent plus additional fees. Pets are negotiable with a one-time nonrefundable pet deposit. Schedule your showing today!