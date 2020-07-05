All apartments in Olathe
15153 W. 157th Terrace
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

15153 W. 157th Terrace

15153 West 157th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15153 West 157th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
{15153} Move-in Ready + Large Fenced Backyard + Great location! - Picture perfect & move-in ready! Catch this stunning 2 story before it's gone ~ open living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room, spacious & open kitchen with center island, large pantry and breakfast room. Enjoy the park-like large backyard that is fully fenced & backing to greenspace! HUGE Master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate tub + shower. The laundry room is located on the main floor, off the garage. Updated, neutral colors thought - updated light fixtures, newer HVAC & NEW hot water heater. Ideal location...Walk to the community pool & park!

Olathe School District:
Olathe South High School
Frontier Trail Middle
Brougham Elementary

LIV: 18X11
DIN: 10X13
MBR: 17X13
BR 2: 11X10
BR3: 10X10

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

