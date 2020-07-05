15153 W. 157th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

{15153} Move-in Ready + Large Fenced Backyard + Great location! - Picture perfect & move-in ready! Catch this stunning 2 story before it's gone ~ open living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room, spacious & open kitchen with center island, large pantry and breakfast room. Enjoy the park-like large backyard that is fully fenced & backing to greenspace! HUGE Master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate tub + shower. The laundry room is located on the main floor, off the garage. Updated, neutral colors thought - updated light fixtures, newer HVAC & NEW hot water heater. Ideal location...Walk to the community pool & park!



Olathe School District:

Olathe South High School

Frontier Trail Middle

Brougham Elementary



LIV: 18X11

DIN: 10X13

MBR: 17X13

BR 2: 11X10

BR3: 10X10



No Cats Allowed



