Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1481 E 120th St
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1481 E 120th St

1481 East 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1481 East 120th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/964269?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town-home in Olathe!! New photos coming soon. Townhome sits in prime location near 119th and I-35. This home has a gorgeous layout. Spacious master bedroom has soaring vaulted ceilings!! Stairway has beautiful iron spindles. 1 car garage with opener. Living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace and patio area has great storage space. Move here just in time to still enjoy the community playground and pool!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities except for trash. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Small dogs allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. NO CATS. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5060271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

