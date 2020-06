Amenities

14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease. Right across the street from Briarwood Elementary School & walking distance to middle school. Super convenient location for work & play - only 5 minutes to interstate. Main living level is very spacious w/gas fireplace! Kitchen & dining area overlook living room. Kitchen comes fully equip with all appliances! Deck right off kitchen overlooks large fenced in yard! 2 spare bedrooms, laundry room and full bathroom also on main level. Up another set of stairs is the private & huge master suite w/ walk in closet, double vanity and soaker tub! Basement is full of natural light and features another living space w/ full bathroom & 4th bedroom. Basement walks out to patio. 2 Car garage.



Living Room 19X16

Kitchen 9X12

Dining Room 9X12

Master Bedroom 15X13

Bedroom #2 11X10

Bedroom #3 10X10

Bedroom #4 11x10 (approximately)



Olathe South High School

Frontier Trail Middle

Briarwood Elementary



