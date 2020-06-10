1109 East Sleepy Hollow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Spacious 2 story home. Main floor huge living room with fireplace and high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, island with built-in cook-top if you like to cook and be in the kitchen this is the one for you, cozy deck with access from the kitchen! Built-in desk , formal dining room off of the kitchen, 1/2 bath and laundry room also on the main level, Upstairs consists of a large master bedroom and beautiful master bath, walk-in closet

both guest bedrooms are large with ample closet space, nice shaded yard backs up to green space and tree lined, the home sits on the cul de sac.

UNFINISHED BASEMENT

TENANT PROVIDES OWN FRIDGE



Great Olathe location. Close to Garmin, Hwy access to I-35 Olathe Medical Center and much more!



12 month lease

1 month security deposit

Pets Negotiable



Contact our leasing dept. for more info 913-777-8901

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.