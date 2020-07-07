1063 East Huntington Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Home is in great condition. Located close to Olathe North high school, Mahaffie farmstead and the Olathe Community Center. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has a new stove and eat in dining. Laundry room is on the main level. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Basement has tons of storage space. Private yard backs up to greenspace and trees. Low traffic cul de sac. One car garage with opener. Come check it out and see if it's the right fit for you. Rent is due on the 1st of the month. Now offering easy to pay rent payments made online. Residents are responsible for utilities and mowing. We're looking for responsible, clean residents that want to live in a nice, well taken care of property. We look for suitable income to cover monthly rent, good employment and rental history and average or above credit.