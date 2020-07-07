All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1063 East Huntington Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1063 East Huntington Circle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

1063 East Huntington Circle

1063 East Huntington Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1063 East Huntington Circle, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home is in great condition. Located close to Olathe North high school, Mahaffie farmstead and the Olathe Community Center. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has a new stove and eat in dining. Laundry room is on the main level. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Basement has tons of storage space. Private yard backs up to greenspace and trees. Low traffic cul de sac. One car garage with opener. Come check it out and see if it's the right fit for you. Rent is due on the 1st of the month. Now offering easy to pay rent payments made online. Residents are responsible for utilities and mowing. We're looking for responsible, clean residents that want to live in a nice, well taken care of property. We look for suitable income to cover monthly rent, good employment and rental history and average or above credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 East Huntington Circle have any available units?
1063 East Huntington Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 East Huntington Circle have?
Some of 1063 East Huntington Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 East Huntington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1063 East Huntington Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 East Huntington Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1063 East Huntington Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1063 East Huntington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1063 East Huntington Circle offers parking.
Does 1063 East Huntington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 East Huntington Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 East Huntington Circle have a pool?
No, 1063 East Huntington Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1063 East Huntington Circle have accessible units?
No, 1063 East Huntington Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 East Huntington Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 East Huntington Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City