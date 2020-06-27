All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 11531 South Lennox Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
11531 South Lennox Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:32 PM

11531 South Lennox Street

11531 South Lennox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11531 South Lennox Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. Plus application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11531 South Lennox Street have any available units?
11531 South Lennox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 11531 South Lennox Street currently offering any rent specials?
11531 South Lennox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11531 South Lennox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11531 South Lennox Street is pet friendly.
Does 11531 South Lennox Street offer parking?
No, 11531 South Lennox Street does not offer parking.
Does 11531 South Lennox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11531 South Lennox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11531 South Lennox Street have a pool?
No, 11531 South Lennox Street does not have a pool.
Does 11531 South Lennox Street have accessible units?
No, 11531 South Lennox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11531 South Lennox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11531 South Lennox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11531 South Lennox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11531 South Lennox Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City