Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

The new apartments youve been searching for in Lenexa can be found here at The Pointe at City Center Apartments. We provide spacious homes in a picturesque community, complete with a myriad of resident privileges. The recently updated exterior sets the scene for our established apartment homes. Though, its truly the interiors that are what set our apartments apart from the rest. Spacious, yet comfortable, these roomy one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are sure to delight. Our quiet location is conveniently close to I-435, and is minutes from the Lenexa City Center which boasts exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities that the Kansas City area has to offer. Let us welcome you to The Pointe and come home to our apartments, where rest and relaxation is a part of the lifestyle! Contact us today!