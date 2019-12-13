All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8919 Haskins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8919 Haskins Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

8919 Haskins Street

8919 Haskins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8919 Haskins Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex located near parks, shopping, and hwy access. Only minutes to Hwy 35, 435, and 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with one more bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs. There is a large deck off the upper floor kitchen and an open back yard. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. A deep garage and basement provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has a high ceiling for an open feel. Text or call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com. Vouchers not accepted.
Open house July 27th from 9am to 10:30 am . Door is open please stop in and look around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8919 Haskins Street have any available units?
8919 Haskins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8919 Haskins Street have?
Some of 8919 Haskins Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8919 Haskins Street currently offering any rent specials?
8919 Haskins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8919 Haskins Street pet-friendly?
No, 8919 Haskins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 8919 Haskins Street offer parking?
Yes, 8919 Haskins Street offers parking.
Does 8919 Haskins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8919 Haskins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8919 Haskins Street have a pool?
No, 8919 Haskins Street does not have a pool.
Does 8919 Haskins Street have accessible units?
No, 8919 Haskins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8919 Haskins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8919 Haskins Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8919 Haskins Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8919 Haskins Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd
Lenexa, KS 66215
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter
Lenexa, KS 66216
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with ParkingLenexa Pet Friendly Places
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City