All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8904 Haskins.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8904 Haskins
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

8904 Haskins

8904 Haskins Street · (913) 269-6723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8904 Haskins Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8904 Haskins · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8904 Haskins Available 08/01/20 Lenexa Duplex - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Lenexa near 87th Street between Quivira and Pflumm. Approximately 1400 sq ft of living space. Home has a great room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level and a bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. All kitchen appliances included. Home also has a one car garage with opener, a deck off of the kitchen and a large back yard. Laundry hookups available along with some unfinished space for storage. Home is available for move in August 1st. Rent is $1475/mo with a $1475 security deposit. Small dogs welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. Next door unit (8906 Haskins) is also available for rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 Haskins have any available units?
8904 Haskins has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8904 Haskins have?
Some of 8904 Haskins's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 Haskins currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Haskins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Haskins pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 Haskins is pet friendly.
Does 8904 Haskins offer parking?
Yes, 8904 Haskins offers parking.
Does 8904 Haskins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Haskins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Haskins have a pool?
No, 8904 Haskins does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Haskins have accessible units?
No, 8904 Haskins does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Haskins have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Haskins does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 Haskins have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 Haskins does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8904 Haskins?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd
Lenexa, KS 66215
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd
Lenexa, KS 66219
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct
Lenexa, KS 66210
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with ParkingLenexa Pet Friendly Places
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity