8904 Haskins Available 08/01/20 Lenexa Duplex - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Lenexa near 87th Street between Quivira and Pflumm. Approximately 1400 sq ft of living space. Home has a great room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level and a bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. All kitchen appliances included. Home also has a one car garage with opener, a deck off of the kitchen and a large back yard. Laundry hookups available along with some unfinished space for storage. Home is available for move in August 1st. Rent is $1475/mo with a $1475 security deposit. Small dogs welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. Next door unit (8906 Haskins) is also available for rent.



No Cats Allowed



