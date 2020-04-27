Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

8747 Sunray Dr Available 01/01/20 Large beautiful home in west Lenexa - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in west Lenexa near K7 and 83rd St. Minutes from K7 and K10. Hardwood floors on the main floor and kitchen. On the main level is the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, family room with stone fireplace, office and updated 1/2 bath. All stainless steel appliances provided. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large unfinished basement for storage or a play area. A ton of square footage for the price. Rent is $2150/month with a $2150 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $700 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Home is available for move in at the beginning of January.



(RLNE5341613)