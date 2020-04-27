All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8747 Sunray Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8747 Sunray Dr
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

8747 Sunray Dr

8747 Sunray Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8747 Sunray Drive, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
8747 Sunray Dr Available 01/01/20 Large beautiful home in west Lenexa - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in west Lenexa near K7 and 83rd St. Minutes from K7 and K10. Hardwood floors on the main floor and kitchen. On the main level is the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, family room with stone fireplace, office and updated 1/2 bath. All stainless steel appliances provided. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large unfinished basement for storage or a play area. A ton of square footage for the price. Rent is $2150/month with a $2150 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $700 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Home is available for move in at the beginning of January.

(RLNE5341613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8747 Sunray Dr have any available units?
8747 Sunray Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8747 Sunray Dr have?
Some of 8747 Sunray Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8747 Sunray Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8747 Sunray Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 Sunray Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8747 Sunray Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8747 Sunray Dr offer parking?
No, 8747 Sunray Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8747 Sunray Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8747 Sunray Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 Sunray Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8747 Sunray Dr has a pool.
Does 8747 Sunray Dr have accessible units?
No, 8747 Sunray Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 Sunray Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8747 Sunray Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8747 Sunray Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8747 Sunray Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd
Lenexa, KS 66219
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St
Lenexa, KS 66215
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with ParkingLenexa Pet Friendly Places
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City